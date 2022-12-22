SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning, ArkLaTex! An Arctic cold front will move in today, and in only a few hours our temperatures will go from the 40s this morning to the teens and 20s by the afternoon. Wind-chill temperatures will drop below zero in all areas overnight and into Friday morning.

A very slight chance of snow: This cold front will be all about the wind and cold air it brings through Christmas. There will not be much snow and ice, but there is a chance you could see a few snow flurries today. The front will bring a narrow band of light rain showers that may change into snow briefly. The chance of accumulating snow on roadways is very low, so roadway impacts will be minimal. The impact on our comfort will be very high.

Current Futurecast Loop

Only a few hours above freezing this morning: Wake-up temperatures will be in the 40s in all areas this morning. The cold front will move into the I-30 corridor a few hours after sunrise. Temperatures will quickly drop from the 40s to the low 20s and teens in only a few hours. The front will be through Texarkana by the late morning, and through Shreveport/Bossier during the early afternoon.

Temperatures will drop about 20 degrees from sunrise to sunset, and we will have dangerously cold wind-chill temperatures by this afternoon. Even though you may not need layers or a heavy coat as you set out to work or to run errands this morning, you will need as many layers as possible by the afternoon.

Temperatures by 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon

Extreme cold tonight and tomorrow: Temperatures will drop into the single digits and low teens tonight. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for all areas from 6 p.m. tonight through noon Friday. The cold temperatures could cause pipes to break. Be sure to cover your outdoor faucets and exposed pipes, bring your pets inside, and turn off your sprinklers.

Hard Freeze Warning 6 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday

Forecast low temperatures Thursday night

Painful wind-chill temperatures today and tomorrow: The most impactful part of this winter storm will be the bitter cold wind-chill temperatures. Wind-chill temperatures will drop to near 0 degrees across the northern ArkLaTex by the late afternoon!

Wind-chill temperatures 4 p.m. Thursday

A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect between 6 p.m. this evening and noon tomorrow. During this time period, it is quite likely that all areas will experience a wind chill below 0 degrees, and as low as -10 to -15 degrees.

Wind Chill Advisory from 6 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday

Wind-chill temperatures at sunrise Friday morning

Friday will be very cold and dry: I don’t blame you if you don’t go outside at all tomorrow. Highs are forecast to be in the 20s, and it will remain breezy with a north wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour. Wind-chill temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees throughout the afternoon. This will create some very cold conditions in the bleachers for the Independence Bowl in Shreveport. No snow is expected as skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Independence Bowl forecast

Staying cold but a chance to thaw Christmas weekend: Most of us will warm above freezing for a few hours Christmas Eve, but it will be chilly with highs in the mid-30s Saturday afternoon. Christmas will be partly cloudy and dry, with morning temperatures in the 20s, then warming into the low 40s during the afternoon (which may feel tropical compared to Thursday and Friday).

Warmer next week: It will stay cool through Tuesday, but highs will jump into the 60s Wednesday, and perhaps push 70 degrees by next Thursday. It looks like we will end next week with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the Thursday/Friday timeframe.