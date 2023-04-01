Our Saturday was outstanding with tons of sunshine and dry weather. However, the first full week of April will be extremely wet. The cold front that brought severe weather Friday has stalled well to our south near the Gulf Coast. High pressure that has given us low humidity and sunshine will move to our east. As it does, warm and very humid air will move back into our area late tonight into Sunday. At the same time, a mid-level disturbance will make its way across Texas into the middle Red River Valley then into the ArkLaTex. It will interact with the much warmer and very humid air. The result will be the development of showers and thunderstorms late day Sunday into Sunday night. Some storms could become strong to severe.

Current Futurecast Loop

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area in a Marginal Risk for severe storms late Sunday and overnight. In addition, the Weather Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaTex in a Slight Risk for Excessive Rainfall with a Marginal Risk for the far northern and far southern ArkLaTex counties and parishes. Temperatures will be well above normal through Tuesday before a major cold front dives through our area Tuesday and Tuesday night. This will yield much cooler temperatures through the rest of the work week. Unfortunately, there is yet another Slight Risk for severe storms late Tuesday and overnight, especially in SW Arkansas and SE Oklahoma.

Severe Risk Tomorrow (Sunday)

Severe Risk Tuesday

Excessive Rainfall Tomorrow (Sunday)

In addition, from Tuesday through the rest of the 7 Day Forecast, we will find an excessively wet period with high chances of rain and showers every day and possibly most nights.