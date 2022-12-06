The warm air that returned to most of the ArkLaTex Monday will stick around into next week. Don’t expect much sunshine during this time with several chances of rain. Our next best chances of rain will be Thursday night, Saturday, and early next week.

Give the jackets a rest: It appears that the warm air that returned to the ArkLaTex Monday is here to stay. Temperatures Wednesday morning will begin in the middle 60s over most of the area. This is above normal for daytime highs and over 20 degrees above the normal low. Thanks to a little afternoon sunshine Wednesday, temperatures could climb to the low 80s over parts of the area. Highs will likely ease into the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday and into the mid to upper 60s this weekend. Lows will stay in the 50s and 60s.

Lots of clouds but not much rain: Futurecast shows that our streak of mostly cloudy days will likely continue. Expect a cloudy sky over the area Tuesday night. Clouds will linger over the area Wednesday with some sunshine mixing in with the clouds over the southern half of the area. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry Wednesday as we could see a few scattered showers over the northern half of the area. The mainly dry conditions will continue Thursday with rain being limited to the northwestern third of the area. A weak front will ease through the area Thursday night bringing a little rain to most of the area.

Rain could return this weekend and early next week: It still appears that we will have a decent shot at showers and maybe a few thunderstorms this weekend and early next week. As of right now, rainfall chances are looking highest Saturday and Saturday night and again Monday and Monday night. The only period that will feature a threat of severe weather will be Monday, Monday night, or possibly Tuesday. This latest model runs today are showing that this system could arrive as late as Tuesday All severe weather threats will be on the table.

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will see a ‘slight’ severe weather risk level. Given the number of days that we could see rain in the next week and a half, it’s no surprise that we will likely see above-normal rainfall. A blend of models shows that most of the area could receive at least 2” of rain from now through the end of next week. The northern part of the area could see over 3″ of rain! The 10-day forecast will end with the return of some chilly air. Highs will fall back into the 50s and lows will dip into the 30s.