The week began with lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures around the ArkLaTex Monday. It will likely end with a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms late this week. Chilly air will settle back into the ArkLaTex next weekend.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Warmer air to return: The week began with some almost cold temperatures with lows Monday morning in the 30s and lower 40s. Warmer temperatures will gradually settle back into the ArkLaTex. Lows Tuesday morning will be below normal but much warmer than last night as we bottom out in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs Tuesday will rebound into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows Wednesday morning will settle into the low to middle 60s and likely stay there until our next cold front arrives. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will soar into the middle 80s ahead of our next cold front that moves through Thursday night and Friday.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky across the ArkLaTex Monday night. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday. Futurecast shows a few areas of rain will be possible. Most models keep the ArkLaTex pretty much dry so rain chances are looking rather low for both Tuesday and Wednesday. That will change by the end of the week as another strong cold front moves through the area.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

More severe weather? Given the strength of the next front on the way, it appears that another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will be on the way. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that the ArkLaTex could see severe storms late Thursday, Thursday night, or possibly Friday. All severe weather threats will be possible. There is still some uncertainty about the timing of the storms. We will know more about timing and possible threats as the arrival of the front gets closer.

Rainfall potential: The run of Futurecast below covers the rain potential through Thursday night and it shows that during that time the northern half of the area could see anywhere from one to three inches of rain. We will probably see rain totals in that same range over all of the area by the time the strongest storms move out of the area Friday evening.

Chilly air to return: Temperatures will once again take a dive this weekend behind the late week cold front. Despite lots of sunshine, highs this weekend will likely be in the 60s. Overnight lows will dip into the low to middle 40s. Both are more than ten degrees below normal. We will start to warm up again next week with highs returning to the 80s by the end of the week.