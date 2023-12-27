It’s been a sunny and windy day across our area. The wind will gradually decrease overnight. But, temperatures will take a plunge! The cold front that moved through our area is well to our south and high pressure is building in. High temperatures today ranged from the upper 40s NW to low 60s SE which is quite the spread! Under clear skies tonight, temperatures will sink rapidly and wind up at or, more likely, below freezing as we go through the dawn hour Thursday. The wind will continue from the NW yielding chilly temperatures for Thursday with highs in the mid-40s north to lower 50s south.

As we head into Thursday night we will find another trough of low pressure moving through the Arklatex followed by high-pressure building in. Under clear skies, this will lead to Friday morning lows at or, more likely, well below freezing again. Be prepared! As we head into Friday night, high pressure will build in which will lead to perfect conditions for at or below freezing temperatures Saturday morning.

It may be good news that there will likely be warmer temperatures as we head into Sunday and Monday, New Year’s Eve and the first day of 2024. One “fly in the ointment” will be a slight chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday, the holiday weekend. One more thing to note is that another trough of low pressure could yield isolated to scattered rain Tuesday into Wednesday. The roller coaster ride continues into your new year!