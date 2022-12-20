SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Light rain will be possible early this morning, then we will dry out for the remainder of the day. The weather focus continues to be a strong Arctic cold front that will bring very cold temperatures Friday, with the chill continuing through the Christmas weekend. How cold? We could have negative wind-chill temperatures in all areas Friday morning.

Tuesday begins with rain and ends with drier weather: An area of low pressure continues to spin along the coast this morning and that is pulling some light rain and drizzle into the ArkLaTex. This rain will wrap up quickly, and we should have dry weather in most areas after 9 or 10 a.m. Clouds will linger into the afternoon making it an otherwise mostly cloudy to overcast day.

Current Futurecast Loop

Temperatures will be on the chilly side again, right around 40 degrees at sunrise with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. There will be a light northeast breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Arctic cold front arrives late Thursday into Thursday night: Wednesday will be dry with highs in the low 50s, and most of the day Thursday will be dry with highs in the 50s as well. A strong cold front will move into the region Thursday afternoon bringing painfully cold temperatures Friday through the weekend.

The front will begin to move into the northern ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon. There may be a narrow band of rain that changes over into snow across the northern ArkLaTex, but the chance of any accumulating snow that would have travel impacts is very low. This will be a dry front for most areas. While not everyone will see rain or snow flurries, all of us will feel the wind and cold air behind the front.

Friday morning sunrise temperatures

Temperatures will likely drop into the single digits or low teens Friday morning. A breezy north wind of 20 to 25 miles per hour will add a dangerous chill to the temperatures. Most areas will have wind-chill temperatures between -1 and -10 degrees between midnight and 10 a.m. Friday.

Friday morning wind chill temperatures

Temperatures will fall below freezing Thursday evening and remain below freezing through Christmas morning in many areas. Temperatures below freezing for 48 to 60 hours will be possible, and this will lead to problems for exposed plumbing. Make preparations today and tomorrow to insulate any exposed outdoor pipes, cover your outdoor faucets, and turn off your sprinklers and irrigation systems.

If you are going to be attending the Independence Bowl in Shreveport Friday, prepare for cold temperatures that will be more like attending a game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay or Soldier Field in Chicago. Temperatures will be in the 20s during the game with wind-chill temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees. A northwest wind will continue to gust up to 20 to 25 miles per hour during the game.

Independence Bowl forecast Friday

The wind will relax over the weekend but it stays cold Christmas Eve with highs in the 30s, and highs will be in the low 40s Sunday for Christmas.