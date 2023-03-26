It was a rough day in the far southern parts of the ArkLaTex with showers and severe thunderstorms. However, high pressure will build into our area with much drier air and a bit of a chill on tap. Low temperatures tonight will be either side of 50°. With plenty of sunshine for your Monday, afternoon high temperatures will range from near 70° north to near 80° for the southern ArkLaTex.

Our next weather maker will come with a cold front that will push into and through our area from late Monday into Tuesday morning with rain and a few rumbles. Severe weather is not anticipated. Cooler and drier air will slide in with quiet weather for most of the work week. There will be a brief drop in temperatures for Tuesday into Wednesday. By late Thursday night through Friday and Friday night, we will find a possibility for severe weather. Oddly enough, we have seen a Thursday through Friday severe weather set up for the past several weeks. In short, high pressure will move eastward and we will see a surge of moisture at all levels from the Gulf of Mexico and possibly from the Pacific Ocean.

A trough of low pressure and an attendant cold front will slide into the Central Plains with the cold front stretching south into Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk for severe storms Thursday for Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. As we head into Friday and Friday night, the Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk of severe storms from Iowa and Illinois, stretching as far south as the I-20 corridor of the ArkLaTex. That puts us in the far southern part of that Slight Risk area.

Do note that there is plenty of time to refine this forecast for Friday and Friday night. In the meantime, other than Monday night, enjoy some fine early spring weather.