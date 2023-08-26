First up, Shreveport tied the all-time high temperature of 110° today. It had stood since 1909…WOW! Heat headlines were needed today across the ArkLaTex with triple-digit high temperatures. Hopefully, Sunday will have much better heat relief and rainfall chances.

It appears that our old nemesis, the upper-level High, is going to be forced westward to, at least, the Desert Southwest…ADIOS!! In addition, a tropical system near the Yucatán Peninsula will move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. It could strengthen over the next couple of days. It will be watched closely. Otherwise, it could be a part of a solution that will block the return of the much-hated upper high and keep it well to our west. In the immediate future, a cool front will combine with an upper-level disturbance that will bring much-needed rain and a few storms to the Arklatex starting very late tonight with the main event likely Sunday and possibly into Monday. A weak high-pressure system will follow the cold front bringing drier and cooler air into our area.

After Shreveport’s record-tying high for Saturday, your 7 Day Forecast reveals much better conditions as we go through Sunday and the upcoming week. Thankfully, rain and cooler temperatures will highlight Sunday into Monday with the rest of the period having lows either side of 70° and afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. Can I hear an Amen and a Hallelujah?!!