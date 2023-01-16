It appears, after wind and a few showers Monday, that a fairly potent storm system will invade the Arklatex very late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Say goodbye to the minor system that brought showers to our area Sunday and Monday. The next storm event will be due to a series of disturbances that will march across our area through at least the weekend and maybe into next week. Buckle up! A potent cold front along with the first disturbance will enter the ArkLaTex very late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Abundant moisture along with instability, if it comes to fruition, will combine for possible severe storms, especially Wednesday afternoon. At this point, the instability may not reach the criteria for the development of severe storms. This will be monitored closely. Nonetheless, rain and thunderstorms will be found Wednesday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex in a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe storms Wednesday. The Weather Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex in a Marginal to Slight Risk for excessive rainfall for Wednesday. Do stay weather aware.

Severe Storm Risk

Excessive Rainfall Risk

Our next bout in the adverse weather regime will arrive Saturday and last through Sunday. Instability will be lacking. This will likely be a rain-only event. Yes, a wet weekend. Bah Humbug! Temperatures will be on a wild ride over the next seven days. Morning low temperatures will be near 60° Monday and Tuesday falling into the 30s and 40s through the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 70s, for the most part, falling to either side of 60° Thursday and Friday and only in the 50s for our wet weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Lows Tomorrow