After days on end of fake summer, a potent cold front is already making its way into the ArkLaTex bringing fantastic and true Autumn weather.

Current Futurecast

The cold front will continue to move southward from Southeast Oklahoma and Southwest Arkansas through the rest of the area this evening and out of the area by midnight. There has been isolated to widely scattered rain and a few strong storms ahead of the front as it moved through the northwestern ArkLaTex. North winds will be found behind the front.

Lows Tonight

Highs Tomorrow

Much drier and cooler air will move in overnight. Morning Lows Monday should be in the upper 50s north to near 70° south. Afternoon highs Monday will be in the upper 80s with tons of sun. This fine fall weather will continue all week with below-normal temperatures, wall-to-wall daily sunshine, and crystal clear nights.

Hurricane Ian

7 Day Forecast

One thing is worth noting. It involves Hurricane Ian. As the powerful hurricane enters the Gulf of Mexico and likely targets Florida, it will have a counterclockwise rotation. That will yield a northeasterly flow that will force yet another cold front into and through the ArkLaTex by midweek. It will reinforce our cooler and drier air throughout the upcoming weekend. Enjoy the fine Fall weather starting tonight.