Our oppressive upper-level high-pressure is a done deal: out of here… Gone!

A combination of an upper-level trough and an attendant cold front will bring almost daily rain and thunderstorms. Storms were noted today mainly in the northern half of the ArkLaTex. It appears that rain and storms will be more widespread as we go into Monday. With daily cloud cover and rain throughout the week, heat advisories should not be needed. As far as the rest of the week goes, rain and storms will continue daily and more than likely will fade out during the late evening.

Current Futurecast Loop

Morning low temperatures will remain in the 70s followed by afternoon high temperatures in the 90s. There should be beneficial rainfall totals.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Your 7 Day Forecast shows that the best rain chance will be Thursday. This will be due to a cold front that moves through the area. Unfortunately, there will be little to no real cooling effects. But it will initiate rain and storms that should be widespread. Enjoy the cooler temperatures and the needed rain as this week progresses.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential