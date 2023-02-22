SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The warm and windy weather continues today, but we also have a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms returning. Rain and isolated storms will impact the I-30 corridor of the northern ArkLaTex this morning, with a few showers and storms moving across the I-20 corridor by the late morning and early afternoon.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Isolated severe weather threat between sunrise and noon: This is not a very strong setup for severe storms, but the impressive wind energy with this system could help to enhance a few thunderstorms north of I-30 in McCurtain, Red River, Little River, Sevier, and Howard counties. A storm or two could bring a damaging wind gust if able to tap into the right conditions. The window for severe weather will close by the afternoon. Severe storms are not expected for any other locations in the ArkLaTex today. Rainfall accumulations will be less than a quarter inch in most areas.

Severe weather risk today (mainly between sunrise and noon)

The rain will likely end by the mid-afternoon with skies clearing enough to bring late-day sunshine to most areas. It will remain warm and windy. High temperatures are likely to reach the upper 70s and low 80s, with a south wind gusting between 30 and 40 miles per hour for much of the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

Warm and pleasant tomorrow, cooler air arrives Friday: Temperatures will be cooler tonight with lows in the 50s and low 60s. We will reach the 70s and low 80s again Thursday with the humidity dropping slightly. There is a very slight chance rain could return tomorrow, but more likely showers will accompany a cold front Friday.

Rain showers are likely to develop along a cold front that will stall over the region Friday, this front will also drop our highs into the 50s and low 60s.

Warmer for the weekend, scattered storms early next week: The same front will move north over the weekend allowing warm air to return in its wake. Weekend highs will be near 80 degrees with a slight chance of a spotty shower Saturday, and mostly cloudy skies Sunday.

Scattered storms are possible late Sunday night into Monday with another cold front. There is some potential for a strong storm during this time, so keep up with the forecast into next week.