Your forecast is all about temperatures. Grab your shorts and flip-flops as well as your jackets and sweaters.

Current Futurecast Loop

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

It has been a quiet Saturday across the ArkLaTex as our cold front is well to the south of our area. Much cooler air has surged into the ArkLaTex and clear skies will prevail tonight with Sunday morning lows in the 40s to near 50°. With a southerly flow, Sunday afternoon highs will be in the 70s to near 80°. As we look toward the new work week, our former cold front will begin to surge northward into and through our area late Sunday night into Monday. There may be a few showers Sunday night into Monday for the northern half of the ArkLaTex. As a result of the aforementioned warm front, we will find a big warm-up as we head into the new work week. Morning lows will be in the 60s followed by afternoon highs in the 80s.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

7 Day Forecast

The next upper-level system will move into the area by next Thursday night into Friday along with a few showers. As the system moves east of our area, we will find much cooler temperatures. Friday morning low temperatures will be near 50° followed by afternoon highs near 60°. The following weekend will be much cooler with lows in the 30s and highs only in the 50s. It appears that the following week will see a return of rain to our area along with temperatures near to below normal for this time of year.