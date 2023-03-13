It has been a chilly start to your work week despite the return of sunshine. High pressure is dominating our weather setup. However, high pressure will begin to slowly move eastward over the next couple of days. It will be a rather chilly start for your Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with lows in the mid-30s north to near 40° along and south of I-20. Afternoon high temperatures will range through the 50s Tuesday and in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday. There is an outside chance of a few showers Tuesday as a weak disturbance moves through the area. As our high pressure moves farther east, we will find a warming trend and an increase in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. With southeasterly winds Wednesday, coupled with abundant sunshine, lows will be in the mid to upper 30s north and low to mid-40s far south. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s north to the low 70s far south.

Current Futurecast Loop

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Our next weather maker will head into the Arklatex from Central Texas and Oklahoma by Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours. It has the potential to produce strong storms. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaTex in a Slight Risk of severe storms Thursday into Thursday night. In addition, the Weather Prediction Center has most of our area in a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall for Thursday. Both of these threats will be monitored closely.

Severe Risk Thursday

Severe Risk Today

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Excessive Rainfall Today

As the storm system moves east of the ArkLaTex, much colder air moves in with well below normal temperatures and possible frost in the northern half of our area.