It was a cold and blustery Christmas day but Santa and the reindeer felt right at home. And there is not much of a warm-up in your 7 Day Forecast. Our Christmas day highs ranged from either side of 50° northwest to either side of 60° southeast as a cold front pushed eastward across the ArkLaTex. The wind has been from the northwest behind the front and rather gusty, making it feel even colder. Mostly clear skies will prevail overnight with light NW winds. Tuesday morning low temperatures will definitely be cold! Lows will be in the upper 20s north to mid-30s south. Afternoon highs will range from low to mid-50s north to upper 50s south with abundant sunshine.

Don’t look now, but we will find yet another upper-level low-pressure system that will bring an attendant cold front sweeping through the Arklatex late Tuesday through Wednesday.

Your 7 Day Forecast shows that low temperatures Thursday will be either side of 32°. That will be followed by afternoon highs in the 40s for much of the Arklatex with low 50s far south. Friday will find morning lows either side of 32° followed by high temperatures either side of 50°. Most of the area will see temperatures either side of freezing again on Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon through the rest of the weekend into next Monday, we should find a bit of a warm-up. As of now, Sunday night, New Year’s Eve, and Monday, New Year’s Day, may have isolated showers. This will be monitored closely.