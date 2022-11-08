Look for the warm temperatures to stick around through Thursday. A strong cold front will rush through the area Thursday night and Friday morning bringing some of the coldest air of the season. Our next best shot at rain arrives by the middle of next week.

A few more days of warm weather: The quiet weather continued on this Election Day as temperatures have warmed well above normal. Highs have ranged from the upper 70s over the northern half of the area to the middle 80s over the south. Look for the warmth to hang around for a few more days. We will get off to another mild start Wednesday. Temperatures will begin in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs should climb into the 80s over pretty much all of the area.

Dry weather continues: Futurecast shows that we will likely see clouds increase over the ArkLaTex once again Tuesday night. Expect a mostly cloudy start to your Wednesday but clouds will quickly give way to some sunshine. We will likely stay dry Wednesday night and Thursday under a partly cloudy sky.

Hello, winter? If you like the warm weather, enjoy the next few days. A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Thursday night and Friday. Thankfully, we won’t have to worry about any severe weather with this front despite the huge temperatures it will bring. A few showers will be possible, but rainfall amounts should be light. We will probably see the clouds decrease from northwest to southeast late Friday and Friday night. Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex this weekend as the colder and drier air settles in. Just how cold could we get? Typically in January, our normal highs are in the middle 50s and lows in the middle 30s. That is pretty much spot on to what we can expect starting this weekend. This cold will hang around for an extended period as we get several reinforcing shots of chilly air next week.

More rain next week: It appears that one of those disturbances that will arrive by the first or middle of next week will bring a decent amount of rain. An inch of rain is looking promising for most of the area with lighter amounts over the northern half of the area. Most of this rain will fall next Monday night into Tuesday. Note that models have not been showing a great deal of consistency in the timing of next week’s rain.