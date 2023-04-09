Sunday started out rather dreary with a light mist at my house. The clouds broke and allowed at least a few peeks of sunshine. The week ahead will be relatively quiet but a little heat and at least a bit of humidity will be found. As far as temperatures go, morning lows should be in the low to mid-50s most of the work week, with the lowest temperature coming Wednesday morning on either side of 50°. Afternoon high temperatures through the work week should be in the low to mid-70s.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Yesterday, we talked about an upper-level low that would dive southward from the Plains states right through the ArkLaTex and into the Gulf of Mexico where it will build a house. Well, not really, but it will hang around long enough to toss some rich gulf moisture up our way. The result will be rain showers in parts of the ArkLaTex (most likely the western half of our area) Wednesday into Thursday. There will be little to no change in temperatures.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

With that said, it appears that an upper-level low-pressure system and attendant cold front (you can call it a storm system if you like) will, indeed, move out of the Rockies into the Plains states and the ArkLaTex by late week into the weekend. The result will be rain and storms once again developing in our area from late Friday night into Saturday and Saturday night. The storms will be followed by rapidly dropping temperatures as the cold front moves through. Afternoon highs Sunday will likely be either side of 70° with lingering showers. This system will be closely monitored. In the meantime, enjoy what appears to be a rather nice and Springy work week.

Current Futurecast Loop