Look for the above-normal temperatures to stick around until a strong disturbance brings the threat of severe weather Tuesday. The weekend will begin with rain Saturday and Saturday night. Much cooler air finally returns to the ArkLaTex late next week.

A warm end to the week: After setting a new record high Thursday, temperatures will cool down just a little over the next few days but will stay well above normal. Lows Friday morning will settle into the low to middle 60s. Expect daytime highs Friday afternoon to return to the low to middle 70s. We will likely see similar temperatures Saturday and close the weekend with slightly cooler air Sunday. Lows Sunday morning will begin in the mid to upper 50s. Daytime highs Sunday should return to the 60s and low 70s.

A wet start to the weekend: Futurecast shows that we will continue to see plenty of clouds over the area Thursday night and Friday. A weak disturbance will continue to produce a few scattered showers Thursday night and Friday morning. We will likely dry out Friday afternoon and stay dry until a second disturbance brings more widespread rain Saturday and Saturday night. What’s left of the rain Sunday morning should end and we will take a break from the widespread rain until very late Monday night or Tuesday.

Severe weather threat Tuesday: A strong disturbance will move into the middle of the country by the first half of next week. This will push a cold front through our area Tuesday. With temperatures ahead of the front in the 70s and plenty of upper-level support above us, severe weather will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center now indicates that there is enough model agreement to indicate that we could see a decent outbreak of severe weather, especially in the southeast half of the area. This part of the ArkLaTex will have an enhanced severe weather risk. The rest of the area will have a slight risk. All severe weather threats will be possible including the chance of seeing a few tornadoes. We will close next week with the return of sunshine, but the 10-day period could close with more rain by the end of next weekend.

Heavy rain possible: Futurecast shows that much of the area will receive at least 1″ of rain from now through most of the weekend. If you add the rain from this weekend’s rain to that of Tuesday and the end of next weekend, we could see some rather impressive rainfall totals. A blend of models still shows that most of the area will receive at least 2” of rain with amounts approaching 4” over the northern edge of the area.

Finally, cooler air returns: It still looks like the air behind Tuesday’s front will be much colder. Look for below-normal temperatures to return as next week will close with highs in the low to middle 50s. Overnight lows will dip into the low to middle 30s. Long-range models are still in good agreement that we will stay rather chilly through all of next week with highs in the 50s and lows staying in the 30s.