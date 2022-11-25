Since our rain and rumbles know nothing about being brief, I will try to keep your forecast short, but not sweet.

Drier air moved into our area for the day but wet ground and clouds have been hanging on. An upper Low will move across west Texas into the Red River Valley of North Texas overnight into Saturday. An area of disturbed weather over Southeast Texas will spread moist and unstable air northeastward into the ArkLaTex overnight. To put it simply, expect rain to become likely later tonight through Saturday.

Heavy rain will once again be possible. Drier air returns to the area by Sunday along with welcome sunshine. This should last until Monday. However, as we head into Monday night and Tuesday, the aforementioned upper Low will have drifted into North Texas. It will eventually head into the Arklatex dragging along a cold front. The ingredients will all come into place for more heavy rain Monday night into Tuesday before ending Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Severe weather is not certain at this time but will be monitored.

After a brief reprieve, showers, rain, and possible storms will persist from Thursday Through the middle of the following week. Temperatures will have ups and downs as a series of cold fronts move through the ArkLaTex through the far extended period. Potential for severe storms will be closely monitored in the coming days as well as quite heavy rainfall potential.