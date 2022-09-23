SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! You’ll notice it’s feeling nicer this morning as a dry cold front that moved through yesterday has dropped our humidity. A slight chance of rain showers and isolated storms will return this weekend, with great weather is expected for much of next week.

Slight heat relief today: Considering we have been in the mid to upper 90s all week, today should feel a little better. The lower humidity will make for a pleasant morning, but by the afternoon it will be toasty with highs in the low 90s. Wind will be light and out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The dry air dipping in behind yesterday’s cold front will keep our skies mostly sunny today and clear overnight. If you are headed to the football fields this evening expect temperatures to be in the 80s through late tonight, and eventually dropping into the 70s after 9 p.m.

Friday evening football forecast

Incoming front to bring a slight chance of rain this weekend: Saturday will begin with temperatures in the low 70s and the heat and humidity will build ahead of a cold front that will move in late in the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s with the front triggering a few isolated showers and thunderstorms across Arkansas late in the day. The rain will be very spotty in nature so I expect most areas will enjoy dry weather Saturday evening.

Futurecast updated every hour

The cold front will move south across the ArkLaTex Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few pockets of showers or storms may be ongoing at sunrise Sunday, but we should gradually dry out and see some sun mixed in with the clouds on Sunday. Sunday afternoon highs will remain hot, winding up in the mid-90s.

Pleasant weather returns all of next week: The pleasant and dry air behind the weekend cold front will be slow to move in. We should experience significant humidity relief Monday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A reinforcing shot of dry and pleasant air will follow a midweek cold front. This front will not bring any rain, but it will send in another temperature drop that will keep our highs comfortably in the mid-80s Tuesday through Thursday. Overnight lows will be much cooler as well, dipping into the 50s and 60s throughout the week.

Tropical Depression #9

Tropical Depression #9 expected path

Tropical Storm or Hurricane possible in the Gulf next week: For the past few days we have been updating you on a tropical wave that is currently moving west across the Caribbean which is now Tropical Depression #9, This storm will turn north and move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week. The forecast models are beginning to show this storm making a northeast turn and impacting Florida at some point next week. This midweek cold front that will bring pleasant weather to our lives will likely steer this storm away from the Louisiana and Texas coastlines. There remains some uncertainty given the impacts are still 5 to 6 days away, so check back for updates!