SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday, my friends! We haven’t had much to cheer for in the weather pattern this week, but today will turn into a sunny and comfortable day. Enjoy the sunshine as rain returns this weekend, and there are several days of rainfall in the forecast next week as well.

Friday forecast high temperatures

Freezing Friday morning with pleasant afternoon weather: Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s at sunrise, at or below freezing in most areas. Our wind has turned to the south, and that will start a warming trend today with highs reaching the low 60s this afternoon. It will remain breezy at times with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 20 miles per hour at times.

Current Futurecast Loop

Scattered weekend rain showers: Clouds will increase tonight as a warm front moves into the region from the coast. Scattered showers will develop Saturday morning, with rain on and off throughout the day. I don’t expect a washout, so you should be able to squeeze in outdoor plans in most areas, but make sure you have some indoor plans you can turn to for a backup.

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front arrives. There may be a few thunderstorms Sunday capable of gusty winds and small hail, but the threat of severe weather is very low. If we did see a strong storm it would be across the Toledo Bend region of Louisiana near Sabine/Natchitoches parishes. Rainfall accumulations this weekend will be half an inch to 1 inch. No flooding is expected.

Heavier rain next week: Next week is going to be messy! We have another cold front arriving Tuesday, and this one will stall across the region keeping a high chance for rain in the pattern Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Rainfall accumulations with this system will be 2 to 4 inches, giving us 7-day totals that may exceed 5 inches in some areas. This will cause rises in area rivers and lakes late in the week. It will be cold throughout the week with highs in the 40s, which will likely prevent any severe thunderstorms next week.

Potential rainfall accumulations through next Thursday