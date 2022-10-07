A cold front will be moving through the ArkLaTex Friday and will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend. The warmer air quickly returns early next week as another front brings a chance of some much-needed rain by the middle of next week.

High temperatures so far today

A cooler weekend: Temperatures have been on the hot side across the ArkLaTex over the past few days. This will briefly end this weekend. A breezy north to northeasterly wind will usher in another batch of dry and cooler air that you will notice starting Saturday. Lows Saturday morning will likely settle into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs Saturday should be much cooler in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will likely dip into the low to middle 50s Saturday night before beginning another warming trend Sunday. The weekend will end with highs in the low to middle 80s.

The dry weather continues: Futurecast shows that we will continue to see a few clouds over the ArkLaTex Friday night. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Saturday with the dry conditions continuing. We will likely see a mostly clear sky Saturday night and lots of sunshine across the area Sunday. This dry weather will likely continue through the beginning of next week with plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday.

Futurecast updated every hour

Some hope for a little rain: Next week will feature another warming trend as we will begin with lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. By Thursday, expect lows to warm into the low to middle 60s as moisture gradually increases. Daytime highs will likely return to the upper 80s. That trend will end Thursday as a cold front will move through the area Wednesday night and bring a shot at some showers and thunderstorms. You might recall that yesterday’s models were rather low in the amount of rain that they were projecting. The recent model inconsistency has continued as they are now showing a chance of slightly heavier rain. It now appears that we could see totals of ½” to 1” with isolated locations getting a bit more.

Another batch of cooler air: It is possible that we could see some of the coolest air of the season by next weekend. Lows next weekend could dip into the 40s over parts of the area daytime highs will likely fall back into the 70s and low 80s.