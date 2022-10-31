Some clouds will return to the ArkLaTex Tuesday and a little rain can not be ruled out. The rest of the week is looking warm and dry with more rain likely returning to begin the weekend. Cooler air will likely return by the end of next week.

Trick-or-Treat Outlook: After a rather dreary weekend with lots of clouds and cool temperatures, sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex just in time for Halloween. Temperatures have responded as highs have returned to the low to middle 70s. Expect near-perfect conditions for Trick-or-treating this evening as we will likely cool into the 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Clouds return Tuesday: Most models show that we will likely see clouds return to much of the ArkLaTex Tuesday as a fast-moving disturbance moves to our south. It is possible that we could see a little bit of light rain over the southern half of the area. Futurecast shows that this system will quickly clear our area and sunshine will return Wednesday. That sunshine will likely stick around until our next disturbance approaches by the end of the work week.

Weekend rain: The upcoming weekend will likely begin with a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The threat of rain will likely begin late Friday, increase Friday night, reach its peak Saturday, and then end Saturday night. Severe weather will be possible, but as of right now, that risk is looking rather low. Most models show that most of the ArkLaTex will see anywhere from ½ to 1” of rain from this system. There is a chance that the rain totals could be heavier. A blend of models shows that there is a 25% chance that most of the area will see totals in the range of 1 to 1.5 inches with 2″ possible over the northern third of the area.

Next week begins with pleasant temps & ends with cooler air: Once our weekend disturbance clears our area, we will settle back into a rather pleasant weather pattern that will stick around through most of next week. The upcoming weekend will likely see highs in the low to middle 70s and lows in the low to middle 50s. Sunshine will likely return Sunday and could stick around through all of next week. Models are hinting at a surge of cooler air invading our area by the end of next week. Highs will likely fall back into the 60s. Lows could dip back into the 40s.