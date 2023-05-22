A dry weather pattern will settle into the ArkLaTex over the next week with a gradual warming trend. Our only chance of rain will come Wednesday, but if you get some it likely won’t be much. Memorial Day weekend looks hot and dry.

High temperatures so far today

The warming trend continues Tuesday: Thanks to the return of lots of sunshine, temperatures Monday were much warmer than what we experienced over the weekend. Highs over most of the area have climbed into the low to middle 80s. Expect even warmer temperatures Tuesday despite a rather cool start for this time of year. Lows Tuesday morning will likely begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will then see temperatures Tuesday afternoon warm into the mid to upper 80s. The warming trend will take a pause with a slight chance of rain Wednesday and then resume for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

A little rain Wednesday? Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky over the ArkLaTex Monday night. Expect more clouds to mix in with the sunshine Tuesday. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Tuesday night. Wednesday expect a mostly cloudy sky that will result in slightly cooler temperatures. Highs Wednesday afternoon will likely be in the low to middle 80s. Rain will be possible Wednesday, it appears that it will be confined to mainly the western half of the area in E & NE TX as well as SE OK. We will likely see the threat of rain end Wednesday night with a decrease in clouds. Sunshine will then return and likely stick around through the Memorial Day weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rainfall Potential: If you do manage to get some rain Wednesday, it is looking like you won’t get much. Futurecast shows all of the ArkLaTex receiving less than 1/10”. Even a blend of models shows amounts in the same range.

Long-range outlook: Our long-range outlook shows the continuation of the dry weather with a warming trend. Highs will likely be in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday. We will then crank up the heat for the rest of the 10-day period as highs will warm into the lower 90s. Overnight lows will also gradually warm up thanks to an increase in humidity. Lows will return to the low 70s by Memorial Day. The increase in moisture could lead to a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm by the middle of next week.