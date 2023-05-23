After a few days of dry weather across the ArkLaTex, the threat of some scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the area Wednesday. Some rather dry air will then settle back over the area allowing for several days of quiet weather that will last through Memorial Day.

High temperatures so far today

Not as warm Wednesday: Clouds and some rain will return to the area Wednesday resulting in a pause in the warming trend that we have witnessed over the past few days. With the clouds increasing Tuesday night, temperatures will be a little warmer with lows mainly in the middle 60s. Daytime highs Wednesday will ease back into the low to middle 80s and probably will be coolest over the western half of the area where rain will be more widespread. The warming trend will resume to close the week with highs warming back into the upper 80s and lows easing into the low to middle 60s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast and Wednesday’s rain: Futurecast shows that we will see clouds return to the area Tuesday night. Wednesday will begin with a mostly cloudy sky. The clouds will likely hang around throughout the day with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms impacting mainly the western half of the area. Fortunately, severe weather is looking extremely unlikely. Wednesday’s rain should quickly end Wednesday evening with the clouds departing Wednesday night. We will begin a streak of dry days Thursday with lots of sunshine mixed in with a few clouds. This dry weather pattern will continue through the Memorial Day weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rainfall Potential: Yesterday evening’s run of Futurecast shows a swath of heavier rain over the middle of the ArkLaTex which was a shift to the east of 100 miles compared to what other models were indicating. As of this writing, Futurecast has shifted this area of heavier rain back to the west into E & NE TX and SE OK. Here rainfall totals of ½ to 1” will be possible if Futurecast is correct. Rainfall will likely be much lighter over the eastern half of the area in NW LA and SW AR

Long-range outlook: Above I mentioned the streak of dry weather that will last from Thursday through the holiday weekend. Late this weekend the wind will shift around to the south and southeast. This will begin to transport moisture from the Gulf of Mexico back into the ArkLaTex. By Tuesday of next week, we should have enough moisture in place and enough upper-level support to allow the chance of the scattered afternoon thunderstorm to return. This threat of rain will likely continue through the remainder of next week. Temperatures next week will be above normal. Lows will warm into the lower 70s. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.