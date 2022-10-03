The ArkLaTex experienced some pleasant weather during the weekend with lots of sunshine, cool nights, and warm days. We will see a brief warm-up for the middle of the week with another shot of cool air returning this weekend. Dry weather will stick around through next week.

High temperatures so far today

Our last 90-degree day? After experiencing lows in the 50s and highs in the low to middle 80s during the weekend, look for what could be our last taste of 90-degree temperatures in the next few days. Temperatures Tuesday should still be pretty close to normal. Lows Tuesday morning will drop into the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs Wednesday afternoon will return to the middle 80s. We will see a gradual warm-up Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. By Thursday, highs will be near 90 degrees. Overnight lows will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Still no rain: Futurecast shows that we will once again see a mostly clear sky Monday night. We will see plenty of sunshine Tuesday, a clear sky Tuesday night, and lots of sunshine again Wednesday. The wind will continue to be out of the north to northeast this week. This will keep the humidity low resulting in the continuation of the sunshine through all of this week and this weekend. We will likely see another surge of cooler air return to the area this weekend. Highs will dip back into the 70s and low 80s. Lows will return to the low to middle 50s This surge of cooler air will also mean that we will not see any significant rain through next week.

Futurecast updated every hour

Dry weather = burn bans: Parts of the ArkLaTex are going on four weeks without any significant rain. Parts of the area have received less than 20% of the normal rain in the past 30 days. Consequently, drought conditions are continuing to develop over much of the ArkLaTex. Burn bans that you can see here, are gradually being issued for parts of the area. The number of bans will likely only increase in the coming days as our dry weather pattern continues. Our next best hope of rain may come by the very end of next week when models indicate the return of some moisture and a disturbance approaches from the west.