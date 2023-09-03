We will continue to have hope of some rain on Labor Day. Unfortunately, rain chances look rather low for most of the area. More triple-digit heat will be possible late this week with another shot at rain at the beginning of next weekend.

Keep your fingers crossed that you get some rain: We continue to watch an upper-level disturbance that will bring a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms mainly on Monday. Futurecast shows that any scattered areas of rain that have developed today will likely quickly end Sunday evening. We will see a partly cloudy sky Sunday night. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds on Labor Day. As temperatures heat up on Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will redevelop here and there. That rain will likely end Monday evening as temperatures cool back down. We will see another very slight chance of rain on Tuesday, but any rain that does develop will be very isolated.

Current Futurecast Loop

Little rain for most and more for a few: Those lucky locations that manage to see some rain over the next few days could see a period of rather heavy rain. These isolated locations could see anywhere from ½ to 1” of rain. Rain will be much more limited for the rest of the area with most locations receiving 1/10” or less. Many locations could stay totally dry over the next few days.

Here comes the heat….again: Upper-level high pressure will build back over the Southern Plains by the middle of the week. This will shut off the hope of rain and increase the heat. Despite the chance of rain on Monday, it will stay hot. Temperatures Monday morning will likely begin in the low to middle 70s. We will see daytime highs return to the mid to upper 90s. Daytime temperatures could warm a few degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. The week will end with highs close to 100 degrees once again on Thursday and Friday.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Cold front next weekend?: Our next chance of rain could return by next weekend. We will see the ridge retreat some to the west. This may allow a weak front to ease into the area on Saturday. The front could trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. We should dry out again next Sunday and then see a chance of more rain by the middle of next week. We likely won’t see much heat relief. Temperatures next Sunday and the days that follow will likely remain above normal in the mid to upper 90s.

10-day rain still below normal: If you combine the potential rain from early this week, next weekend, and the middle of next week, there is some decent model agreement that most of the area is in line to receive ½ to 1” of rain. While this is more than what we have seen recently, it is still a little below normal for this time of year. Since much of this rain could fall during the last half of the 10-day period, we likely will see some changes. Stay tuned!