We continue to watch a cold front that will bring some storms to the ArkLaTex Friday night. Ahead of the front, the week will end with highs in the 90s. Behind the front this weekend, we will struggle to make it to 80. Next week looks dry with a warming trend.

High temperatures so far today

A hot Friday: Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Thursday and brought some warmer temperatures. Thursday afternoon temperatures have climbed well into the 80s. We will see a rather mild night Thursday night with lows dipping back into the low to middle 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine over most of the area Friday with highs soaring into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

A stormy Friday night: The cold front will enter the area late Friday afternoon and bring some thunderstorms to most of the ArkLaTex late Friday and Friday night. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a marginal to slight severe weather risk with damaging wind likely being our biggest concern. A few reports of large hail will be possible and a tornado can not totally be ruled out but that risk is looking low.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Storm timing: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Thursday night. Expect dry conditions Friday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Scattered thunderstorms will enter the northern edge of the area very late Friday afternoon or early Friday evening. These storms will move southeast through the area Friday night and will likely begin to weaken some during the night.

We could begin Saturday with a few lingering showers over the southeast part of the area. It appears that the clouds will likely hang around through much of the weekend. This will keep temperatures rather cool for this time of year as highs Saturday and Sunday will end up in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The good news is that despite the clouds, rain is looking unlikely for most of the weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rainfall Potential: Rainfall potential from Friday’s storms is still looking rather light for most of the area. Totals will be highest where the storms will be most numerous and strongest over the northern quarter of the area. Here, amounts could exceed one inch in a few spots. Amounts will be much lighter over E TX and NW LA where totals will likely end up being well below ½”.

Long-range outlook: Our long-range outlook for next week is still looking mainly dry. We will likely see the return of some sunshine starting Monday. Next week will begin with highs in the low to middle 80s. That will be followed by a slow warming trend with highs back up to near 90 by the beginning of Memorial Day weekend. Overnight lows will likely stay in the 60s, beginning the week in the lower 60s and ending the week in the upper 60s.