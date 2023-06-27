The rest of this week will likely have triple-digit temperatures through Friday and close to it Saturday. Why is this happening, you might ask, when we just had strong storms? An upper-level ridge of high pressure is trying its best to dominate the Arklatex but just isn’t quite there yet. Therefore, a northwesterly flow with storms moving southeast into the area has been the recent regime. But that ridge of high pressure finally wins…but we don’t.

Current Futurecast Loop

That high pressure will be sitting right on top of us and it is pretty heavy. That will lead to compressional heating. Think of it this way: have you ever aired up a bicycle tire as a kid and noticed the tire gets warmer or even hot? That’s what happens to us as “high-pressure” rules! It may sound simple, but pretty much the truth in the weather world. OK…how warm, or better yet, how hot! Morning lows the rest of the work week will be either side of 80° followed by afternoon highs in the triple digits through Friday and maybe a few for Saturday. Record high temperatures may be set this week. Heat Advisories are a given and we may find Excessive Heat Warnings, as well. My friends, this is dangerous weather! Take it seriously!

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

But, (there’s always a “but”…no pun intended) our upper-level ridge of high pressure is going to get slapped down during the weekend by an upper-level trough of low pressure. There will be an attendant weak cool front that will push into Oklahoma and Arkansas over the weekend. That will lead to showers and thunderstorms moving into the ArkLaTex. The rain is most welcome but so are the cooling effects that will wipe out triple-digit temperatures. However, do NOT expect an Arctic Plunge! Heat Advisories may still be needed and do not say Bah Humbug!

Futurecast Rainfall Potential