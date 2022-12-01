SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a partly cloudy and cool Thursday, and a chance of rain showers will be arriving Friday through the weekend. The weekend will be warm for some, and much cooler for others.

Temperature forecast Thursday

Light wind and a few more clouds today: It will be a frosty early morning as temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s. Most areas in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and along I-30 in northeast Texas will be at or below freezing for a few hours.

High pressure will move east of the region today and this will let the winds relax. You’ll feel a light breeze this morning, but the light wind will make our high temperatures in the 50s and low 60s feel more comfortable this afternoon compared to yesterday.

Skies will be mostly sunny this morning but a few passing clouds are expected today making it partly cloudy at times.

A slight chance of light rain Friday into Saturday: A series of weather disturbances will impact ArkLaTex in the upcoming days. A warm front will arrive tonight leading to mostly cloudy to overcast skies after sunset. The returning cloud deck will act as a blanket and keep us above freezing tonight as lows will be in the low to mid-40s, so you don’t have to cover the plants.

Forecast low temperatures Thursday night

A few light rain showers will develop tonight and during the day Friday mainly across the northern ArkLaTex. Accumulations will be less than a tenth of an inch in most areas. Despite the clouds and light rain, high temperatures will be warmer Friday, in the 60s and low 70s.

This warm front will then move south as a cold front Saturday bringing some light rain during the morning. High temperatures will be tricky to forecast this weekend, as highs will be in the 50s in the northern ArkLaTex, and in the 60s across much of Texas and Louisiana. A slight chance of rain will continue Sunday. Severe weather is not expected as the potential for any thunderstorms is low.

Next week’s weather is looking warmer Monday and Tuesday, but a cold front will bring showers and a cool down next Tuesday into Wednesday.