Thanks to lots of clouds and some rain, temperatures will be below normal for the next few days. The chance of rain could continue into the weekend. Sunshine returns for all of next week as the heat gradually returns.

Rain increases for some: There is good news and bad news on the rain front. After experiencing some very scattered and rather light rain today, the coverage and intensity of the rain will increase for part of the area. Futurecast shows that scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop Tuesday night and likely continue into Wednesday. Unfortunately, while all of us will have a good chance of seeing some rain, most of us will see limited amounts. The rain will likely decrease in coverage and intensity Wednesday night. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with just a slight chance of an isolated shower.

Current Futurecast Loop

Below-normal temperatures: Thanks to the clouds and rain, temperatures will be well below normal for this time of year for the next few days. Lows Wednesday morning will once again be in the 60s and low 70s. We likely won’t see much of a rise during the day Wednesday with highs staying in the 70s and low 80s. Daytime temperatures will likely slowly warm up during the rest of the week with highs slowly returning to the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will mainly settle into the 60s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

How much rain?: It will be feast or famine in regards to rainfall totals. Hi-res models including Futurecast show that from now through Thursday most of the area will see totals of ¼” or less. On the other hand, we could see a few swaths of heavier rain where one to two inches fall. Keep your fingers crossed that you are one of the lucky ones.

Dry and hot next week: Our friend (sarcasm intended) upper-level high pressure will build back over Texas next week. This will likely bring back the above-normal temperatures. Daytime highs will likely heat back up into the middle 90s by the end of the week. The good news is that humidity levels next week will stay tolerable so overnight lows will likely stay in the 60s.