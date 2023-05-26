Don’t expect much change in weather through the Memorial Day weekend. A slight chance of rain returns starting Tuesday. That chance will likely increase by next weekend. Temperatures will stay close to normal with more humidity next week.

Memorial Day weekend forecast: Chances are that we will see the continuation of the warm and dry weather pattern through the Memorial Day weekend. Expect morning sunshine each day that will give way to a mix of sunshine and clouds during the afternoon. Overnight lows will stay a little below normal in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs will remain close to normal in the upper 80s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

ArkLaTex Saturday forecast: Not only will temperatures Saturday be close to normal in Shreveport, but the same will also apply to all of the ArkLaTex. The day will begin with lots of sunshine and lows in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs all across the area will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain is looking highly unlikely. We will have an upper-level area of low pressure to our east that could produce a little rain over NE LA, but that activity will likely stay east of our area.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky Friday night. Saturday will begin with some sunshine but we will likely see a few clouds mix in with the sunshine during the afternoon as temperatures warm up. Those clouds will clear out as temperatures cool Saturday evening. This pattern will likely repeat itself Sunday and Memorial Day. The reason for the rather quiet pattern is an area of upper-level high pressure stretched across the middle of the country and a large high at the surface centered over the Great Lakes. The surface high will slowly move southeast and will continue to provide us with a northeasterly wind preventing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico from invading our area. That will begin to change by the middle of next week.

A little rain next week: With that moisture from the Gulf returning to the area and the upper ridge shifting a little east, we will start to see a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Thursday. Rain chances will likely be highest by next weekend. Temperatures next week with warm up a little, especially at night. Highs will likely stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will respond to the increase in humidity as they will return to the lower 70s. Rainfall totals next week could be rather limited. The long-range model blend shows that most of the area will receive less than ½”. Since most of this rain will occur at the end of the upcoming ten-day period, we will likely see some changes to this outlook. However, it is still looking promising that our pattern of receiving below-normal rainfall will continue.