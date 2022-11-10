SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather is going to be spectacular Thursday, and this will be our final day of warm weather for the foreseeable future. A cold front will arrive tomorrow, and our temperatures will drop below 60 degrees for the next 7 to 10 days.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Near-perfect weather today: If you’re trying to tidy up the yard, enjoy some sunshine, or feel the final hours of warm air, then today will offer up the perfect conditions for all of those things. We do not have any dense fog this morning and there are a few scattered clouds passing overhead. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Rain arrives Friday with cold air dropping in Friday night: The strong cold front that is going to bring all of these changes will arrive in the northern ArkLaTex tonight. A few scattered showers may be ongoing Friday morning, but the main push of rain will arrive after the noon hour. Temperatures will be in the 60s throughout the day.

Rain will likely increase during the afternoon and evening Friday. A few isolated thunderstorms may get going where temperatures reach the low 70s across Toledo Bend. No severe weather is expected but a storm or two could bring gusty winds and frequent lightning.

The rain will end Friday night into Saturday morning with average accumulations of a quarter to a half inch across much of the region. Isolated amounts of up to 1 inch may be possible south of I-20.

Frigid winter temperatures arrive Saturday: Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s when we wake up Saturday. Sunshine will return over the weekend but warm air will not. Highs are expected to be in the 50s.

Another cold front will arrive late Monday bringing a chance of rain showers Monday. This front will reinforce the cold air with highs in the 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday. In fact, highs will likely stay in the 50s Wednesday through Saturday of next week as well.