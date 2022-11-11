SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! This may also be our final day of Fall as the cold front that is coming in will not only bring rainy weather today, but it will bring Winter feeling temperatures for at least the next week.

Friday forecast high temperatures

Turning rainy and cold today: Temperatures will be in the 50s this morning, and for most areas, it won’t get much warmer today. We may reach the low 60s by late this morning, but temperatures will fall this afternoon as rain and isolated thunderstorms increase. It will likely be in the 50s for much of the late afternoon so I would recommend a jacket/sweater and taking the umbrella as well.

Rainfall accumulations today and tonight

Rain and isolated storms will move across the northern ArkLaTex this morning, but all areas will see an increase in the rain by the late morning and afternoon. Thunderstorms are likely south of I-20 where temperatures may reach the low 70s this afternoon. The storms are not expected to be severe but there will be thunder and lightning as well as gusty winds near the storms. Rain will gradually taper off tonight with clearing skies Saturday morning. This will be beneficial rainfall with accumulations exceeding 1 inch in many areas.

Lows may drop to freezing in the northern ArkLaTex tonight: The coldest air will arrive on the heels of the rainfall ending tonight. Temperatures will plummet into the 30s and 40s after midnight. There may be a brief freeze north of I-30 in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Make sure you cover up the plants and bring your pets inside. There will be a higher chance of a freeze in all locations from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Friday night forecast low temperatures

Sunny and cold this weekend: The sun will gradually return as the clouds move east tomorrow morning. It will be a dry weekend, but outdoor plans may be impacted by the cold temperatures. We will be in the 40s much of the day Saturday and Sunday with highs managing to reach the low and mid-50s for a few hours each afternoon.

A strong cold front brings more rain and cold air Monday: The weekend sunshine will be replaced by rain Monday as another cold front will bring showers and another surge of cold air. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s Monday. We will have overcast skies Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

The cold air will be sticking around throughout next week with highs in the 50s into next weekend.