Mister Sunshine is taking a vacation. But never fear, Mr. Wetten Dreary will be stepping in to take over.

Dropping temperatures, clouds, wind, and very few showers dominated your Saturday. But the dry weather that we are experiencing this evening and overnight will be very brief. Later tonight, and certainly by Sunday, the next in a series of disturbances will enter the ArkLaTex from the northwest. Any showers involved during Sunday should be found in the far northern parts of our area. However, this marks the beginning of a seemingly never-ending march of disturbances that will be affecting our area over the next couple of weeks and possibly longer.

We talked yesterday about that upper-level high-pressure ridge in the Gulf of Mexico. As of today, nothing has changed. After a very cold Monday, Mr. Gulf High is quite happy to provide a non-stop supply of above-normal temperatures, both night and day, for the upcoming week. But be ready for a couple of cold fronts invading our area this weekend into next week.

The worst trait of our pesky Gulf High will be the continual disturbances it will steer right into the Arklatex. This will lead to continuing showers with a few thunderstorms for the next couple of weeks and maybe beyond. The 7 Day Forecast pretty well shows the details for next week. Keep in mind that this trend will last into the following week. And THIS is December??