The moral of today’s weather story is if you like sunshine, enjoy Saturday. The weekend will begin with some sunshine and will end with the beginning of a rather soggy period in the ArkLaTex that could last into next Thursday.

Clouds & rain moving out: The cold front that has produced the scattered showers and thunderstorms around the area today will quickly exit the area this afternoon and evening. Any leftover rain this afternoon will quickly be replaced by some late-day sunshine. It will be somewhat cooler Friday night as temperatures will dip into the 40s and lower 50s. Expect some pleasant temperatures Saturday with highs warming into the low to middle 70s.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky Friday night. Saturday will begin with a mix of sunshine and clouds. We should see plenty of sunshine over the southern half of the area and a mix of sunshine and clouds over the north. Futurecast is hinting at a chance of rain over the northern part of the area late Saturday. Clouds will begin to increase Saturday afternoon over the southeast half of the area. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Expect some scattered showers around the area Sunday with plenty of clouds. Rain chances will continue but remain rather low Sunday night and Monday.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

More heavy rain next week? Showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase in coverage and intensity Monday night and continue to be rather widespread through Tuesday night. Rain chances should begin to decrease Wednesday before finally ending next Thursday. We will then begin a well-deserved period of sunshine that begins next Friday and continues through next weekend.

Rainfall potential: As you might expect, with the threat of rain for several days, we will likely see quite a bit of it. A blend of long-range models shows that rainfall potential next week could be in the range of two to three inches. Temperatures next week will stay below normal for most of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s. We will warm close to 80 by the end of the week as sunshine returns.