It was a great Sunday and your Monday will be a sunny and warm day. But, a big chill will arrive later Monday night bringing a very cold Tuesday morning! Yes, a cold front will push through our area Monday with very little fanfare. The wind will become NNW behind the cold front. However, the very cold air will spill into the ArkLaTex overnight and you will certainly feel it Tuesday morning. Sunday afternoon highs were from near 60° to the mid-60s and Monday morning lows will be in the low to mid-30s. With high-pressure building into the area behind the aforementioned cold front, Tuesday morning lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s across most of the ArkLaTex followed by afternoon highs in the 50s.

Current Futurecast Loop

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

The best news is that the cold air will slide rapidly east of the area with a very nice warm-up and a few dry days. After high temperatures in the 50s Tuesday, afternoon highs will rise daily reaching upper 60s by Saturday. After lows either side of 30° Tuesday morning, lows will rise daily into the upper 50s by Sunday. Unfortunately, there is wet weather in the 7 Day Forecast. A very complicated weather setup will roll into our region with rain and showers from Thursday night through the next weekend and possibly into your Christmas Day. At this point, I have added thunder to your Sunday weather. Of course, this outlook could change so all aspects will be carefully monitored.

7 Day Forecast