We will find a parade of cold fronts as we go through the 7 day Forecast. Oh, My!! Did you miss our cold front this morning?? That’s OK because there is another one pushing into the ArkLaTex overnight. And, yet another cold front oozes through the area after midnight Tuesday. This front will bring a nice chill by midweek after a big warm-up on Tuesday. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the upper 50s. north to upper 60s south. Wednesday will be a bit cooler with morning lows in the 30s the near 40°. Afternoon highs will be likely either side of 60°.

Current Futurecast Loop

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

As we head through the rest of the work week, we should find dry weather with morning lows and afternoon highs on the rise. By Friday morning, low temperatures will be either side of 50° and highs either side of 70°. It appears that an active cold front rolls into the area Friday night with rain and rumbles possible and then followed by rain showers which will decrease or end by Sunday afternoon. This could put a much-needed dent in our ongoing drought. Afternoon highs Friday should be either side of 70° followed by decreasing temperatures with Sunday highs ranging through the 50s. Morning low temperatures for Saturday will be either side of 60° falling to either side of 40° Sunday. Do not be surprised if this forecast changes by next weekend! In the meantime, enjoy your weather parade through this work week and the weekend!

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Current Drought Monitor