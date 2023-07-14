This forecast will not require many words. It is hot, it is humid, and it is a dangerous combination!

Upper-level high pressure to our west is still keeping its claws dug into the ArkLaTex for the time being. The result is heat and humidity leading to dangerous heat and heat index levels. All precautions to beat the heat should be taken. Staying hydrated with plenty of water or, better yet, sports drinks, is a definite need. It doesn’t take a lot of heat to become dehydrated and in danger of Heat Exhaustion or Heat Stroke, which can be deadly.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Our only chance of a break in this heat will be over the weekend as our upper-level high-pressure system retrogrades back to the west and out of our area. That will allow a cold front to enter the Arklatex with a chance of rain and a few storms for late Saturday night into Sunday. This will provide a break from dangerous heat. Nonetheless, the oppressive upper-level high pressure will once again rear its ugly head over our area by the start of the new work week.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

The 7 Day Forecast shows it will, once again, bring dangerous heat back to our area with highs in the upper 90s along with a few triple-digit temperatures. Take all heat precautions for your safety!