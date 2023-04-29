Your Saturday has definitely been less than stellar. Clouds and a few showers were found as an upper-level low tiptoed across the ArkLaTex. West to NW winds were a bit gusty with clouds hanging on for the most part. High pressure will move into our area from the west with clearing skies overnight.

Current Radar Loop

Sunday morning lows will be either side of 50° followed by welcome sunshine and afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a reinforcing shot of cool air coming in for the first part of the work week. This may briefly keep us in the below-normal temperature range. All in all, morning low temperatures will be either side of 50° on Monday climbing into the mid to upper 60s by Friday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Monday soaring into the 70s to near 80° by Friday.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

As of now, It appears that a new rain and storm maker could invade the ArkLaTex by next Friday through the weekend. Rain and storms could increase by Friday becoming more likely over the weekend as a cold front move through. Morning lows Saturday will range through the 60s falling to either side of 60° on Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s on Saturday dropping into the 70s Sunday. Since this is a week away, it is definitely not set in stone.