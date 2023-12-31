Your Sunday, the last day of 2023, was a very mild day with SW winds and increasing clouds. Afternoon high temperatures ranged from the low 60s north to near 70° south. An upper-level trough with an attendant cold front will ooze through the ArkLaTex with a few showers as it tries to stall briefly around midnight. There may be a few showers, but the front scoots on into Central Louisiana by dawn, the first morning of 2024. High pressure builds in for Monday and Tuesday. Your New Year’s Day will find clearing skies after morning lows near 30° north to near 40° south. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 40s north to mid and upper 50s south due to the slow movement of the aforementioned cold front.

The next upper trough and attendant cold front will move through our area Tuesday night into Wednesday with rain likely overnight and decreasing as we go through Wednesday morning. Of course, high pressure builds in and dominates through at least Thursday night. The next upper trough ( YES, the roller coaster ride continues into 2024) of low pressure and attendant cold front will move into our area Friday evening into the overnight hours with a good chance of showers before exiting the area Saturday. A chill is expected. However, the chance for wintry precipitation appears low. Nonetheless, as they say, Stay Tuned!! From my family to yours, Happy New Year!!

