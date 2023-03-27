NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two students from St. Mary’s Academy in New Orleans East have made a mathematics discovery, that mathematicians have been trying to prove for 2,000 years.

School officials say 17-year-old’s Calcea Johnson and Ne’Kiya Jackson, attended the American Mathematical Society’s Annual Southeastern Conference where they found a way to prove Pythagoras’ theory using trigonometry without using circular logic.

This discovery had been previously thought to be impossible to prove. The theory is used on the everyday bases in professions:

architecture

building construction

navigation

space flight

computer science

programming building cars

Johnson and Jackson first became interested in Pythagora’s Theormen when they enterd a math contest created to spark students further interests in math. The study led them to prove the theory’s original proof was inaccurate.

The students made a groundbreaking lecture Saturday (March 18) in Atlanta, Georgia to mark their historic find.

