TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to bring “life-threatening storm surge” to much of Florida’s northwest coast as it intensifies into a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to a 10 a.m. update, T.S. Idalia was moving north around 8 mph about 80 miles south of the western tip of Cuba.

Monday

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to continue its current track north through Monday evening bringing strong winds and heavy rain to Cuba. Currently, Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles out from the center.

Forecasters say conditions remain favorable for T.S. Idalia to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane by Monday evening.

Tuesday

By early Tuesday, the center of Idalia is forecast to pass over the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico as a category 2 hurricane.

Wednesday

The National Hurricane Center said Idalia is forecast to be a “dangerous major hurricane” when it reaches the Gulf coast of Florida by early Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds will extend outward by 105 miles from the center of the storm.

“The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the NHC said.

In anticipation, the National Weather Service issued a Hurricane Warning for portions of the west coast of Florida including Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, and Hernando counties.

Officials said the water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

Aucilla River, FL to Chassahowitzka, FL…7-11 ft

Chassahowitzka, FL to Anclote River, FL…6-9 ft

Ochlockonee River, FL to Aucilla River, FL…4-7 ft

Anclote River, FL to Middle of Longboat Key, FL…4-7 ft

Tampa Bay…4-7 ft

Middle of Longboat Key, FL to Englewood, FL…3-5 ft

Englewood, FL to Chokoloskee, FL…2-4 ft

Charlotte Harbor…2-4 ft

Indian Pass, FL to Ochlockonee River, FL…2-4 ft

Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to Altamaha Sound, GA…2-4 ft

Chokoloskee, FL to East Cape Sable, FL…1-3 ft

Flagler/Volusia County Line, FL to Mouth of the St. Mary’s

River…1-3 ft

Florida Keys…1-2 ft

Once the storm moves out of Florida, it could bring scattered flash and urban flooding to southern Georgia and heavy rain in parts of the Carolinas.

WFLA.com will have interactive streaming coverage on Tracking the Tropics starting at 10 a.m.

Be prepared with the WFLA Hurricane-Ready Guide 2023 and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter.