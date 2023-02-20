BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-The Bossier Arts Council is a central hub for artists in Bossier Parish. They offer many services and programs to artists, but they also offer something unique: a little free library and arthouse.

You may have heard of little free libraries. They are located across the world, and you can find where one is located close to you by heading over to littlefreelibrary.org.

The library located at the Bossier Arts Council focuses on art. The books are all inspired by art, but the most special part is the Little Free Arthouse that’s filled with art supplies, crayons, colored chalk, markers, watercolor paint, stickers, and more.

The best part is that it’s all free, so take what you need and leave the rest.

You can even drop off unused supplies inside, because there is a drop-off bucket. The supplies not only fill the arthouse, but can also be picked up by schoolteachers in need of supplies.

The boxes are accessible 24 hours a day, and the area is monitored by video. So the next time you are in the East bank district, bring your kids by and check out what the Little Free Arthouse has to offer.

For more information on the arts council or how to donate access their website HERE.