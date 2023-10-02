GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas woman who allegedly fired a weapon at her ex-boyfriend after finding him in the parking lot of a bar with another woman has been arrested by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said CPSO detectives arrested Alicia Whitfield, 40, of the 1400 block of Ireland Williams Road in Waskom after deputies investigated the discharge of a weapon at Tobacco Country Bar on Highway 80 in Greenwood.

Detectives allege Whitfield fired shots from her vehicle after spotting her ex and a woman in the bar’s parking lot on Saturday night.

Witnesses said the victim’s car was struck by bullets four times. Two bullet holes were left in the passenger-side door, one in a rear tire, and one bullet went through the back window of the automobile before exiting through the front windshield.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

A weapon and shell casings were recovered from Whitfield’s car on the night of the shooting.

Whitfield has been arrested and faces charges including one count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and one count of Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault.

She has been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a $500,000 bond.

CPSO stated that no injuries were reported with this incident.