SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend.

Repairs crews spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day responding to requests for water cutoffs and repairing broken water pipes and water was restored to most customers. In spite of progress in filling the system’s ground water tanks, water pressure has not returned for some customers.

According to an update released by the city Monday morning, repairs in those areas will be prioritized to improve water pressure. The city says this will mean intermittent spans of low or no water pressure in areas that currently have water service. While the fluctuations in water pressure will be temporary, they are expected to continue throughout the day.

“As we are coming out of the holiday weekend and businesses are reopening, repair crews can address private leaks that have been significant contributors to the low pressure the city is experiencing.”

The city says Department of Water and Sewerage crews continue to work around the clock assisting customers with shut-offs and containing main breaks as they find them. Crews are also out checking fire hydrants to bleed off air pockets that may hinder water pressure from reaching low-pressure areas.

For now, the system-wide boil advisory issued Saturday remains in place.

“Please be mindful of our crews on the streets as you drive through the City. These measures will allow us to achieve system pressure throughout the city more quickly and lift the voluntary boil advisory.”

In the meantime, the City of Shreveport expected to receive bottled water from Camp Minden Monday and will distribute it as necessary.