BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person is dead after a shooting Thursday night involving a trooper with Louisiana State Police.

LSP says that “Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit (FIU) are investigating a trooper-involved shooting, which occurred on Interstate 10 Eastbound near the Washington St. exit.”

One person was shot and killed in that area.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No member of law enforcement sustained injuries during this trooper-involved shooting.

According to @BR_Traffic, “All lanes are now open on I-10 East at I-10/I-110.”

The investigation remains open.