LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana traveling nurse died after a fatal crash in Maine on Sunday morning.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Megan M. Plowden. 38 of Abbeville died in the hospital from injuries she sustained in a single-vehicle crash in the area of Payne Road and Mussey Road near Scarborough, Maine.

KLFY spoke to Plowden back in August after a guilty verdict was given to Jalen Juwan Levine for the murder of her son in 2017.

Police received a report of a woman driving dangerously on Gorham Road heading toward Payne Road around 7 a.m. Sunday morning. Four minutes later, they received a separate call informing them of a serious crash. First responders arrived to find Plowden, 38, injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have not released details about the 911 call or whether they speed or alcohol were factors.

