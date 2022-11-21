HAYNESVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three structures were burned in the town of Haynesville last night, including a historic Methodist church, a home on McDonald Street, and a mobile home on Zion Street, according to Chief Mark Furlow of the Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department.

Furlow says the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal made an arrest in connection with at least two of the fires.

“The fires happened around 4:00 in the morning,” said Haynesville Mayor Beverlee Kilgore.

The old Methodist Church in Haynesville, La., before and after the fire on 11/20/2022. Before photo by Jaclyn Tripp/KTAL Staff. After photo by Fire Chief Mark Furlow, Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department.

The Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department reported all three of the structures burned last night were vacant buildings.

“The only thing standing now are the brick walls,” Furlow said of the old Methodist church. “It’s sickening.”

One of the walls of the historic church fell onto a nearby avenue, knocking down telephone poles.

Kilgore said Haynesville residents in the area of the church were without electricity for hours.

“It’s just a mess,” said Furlow.

“There were so many beautiful windows before,” said Kilgore. “Even though the church was abandoned, it still had all the old pews and everything in there before the fire.”

Furlow also reported extensive damage to the mobile home on Zion Street.

More information will be provided to the public as it becomes available.