CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Sheriff’s Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness handed out water in Shreveport Monday afternoon as crews continue work on repairing local water systems hit hard by freezing temperatures over the holiday weekend.

“I’m glad that I was able to come out and get water, because our water is shallow, and we need some water. Thank you for the Shreveport fire department,” says Shreveport resident Donald Chatman. “I was able to come out and get some water.”

With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security says it was able to get 42 pallets of water to aid families in need. The water was necessary because of a water shortage caused by system outages across the city caused by below-freezing temperatures over the holiday weekend.

City of Shreveport employees handed out one case of 24 bottles per family on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility, located at 7300 Mansfield Road.

“I think it is a good thing for them, to come out and do that for people,” says Shreveport resident Andre Jones. “I didn’t even know that they had the water. I just happened to see it on the news that they had the water, and it will be open til 7, so I just came out so I can get some water and take it to the house. I can use it to cook with.”

Shreveport city employees handed out 1 case of water each Monday afternoon to families in need at the Shreveport Fire Maintenance facility on Mansfield Road from 42 pallets secured by the Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The sheriff’s office says they were able to get another 21 pallets of water to distribute to four parish towns in need: Blanchard, Gilliam, Belcher, and Greenwood. Those pallets are expected to arrive after noon on Tuesday. CPSO says this water will be distributed by employees of the Caddo Parish Commission and that citizens should reach out to their local town officials to learn how to get a case of water for their families.

” Having people like this, to donate water is really appreciated. Thank you very much,” says Shreveport David Graham.

Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures led to burst water mains and residential leaks across the city and around the parish. A system-wide boil advisory issued Saturday remains in effect in Shreveport.

The sheriff’s office, which runs the parish OHSEP, says it is facilitating state assets, such as tanker trucks, pipes, and pumps, to continually shuttle water until pressure is restored in Shreveport.

All local public agencies are assisting along with the Shreveport Volunteer Network.